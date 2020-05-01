United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] fell -22.50% so far this year. What now?

United Bankshares Inc. [NASDAQ: UBSI] slipped around -1.17 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $29.96 at the close of the session, down -3.76%. United Bankshares Inc. stock is now -22.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UBSI Stock saw the intraday high of $30.65 and lowest of $29.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.70, which means current price is +52.31% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 933.29K shares, UBSI reached a trading volume of 5114933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBSI shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for United Bankshares Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for United Bankshares Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38.50, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on UBSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Bankshares Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.65.

How has UBSI stock performed recently?

United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.46. With this latest performance, UBSI shares gained by 29.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.46 for United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.84, while it was recorded at 28.98 for the last single week of trading, and 34.58 for the last 200 days.

United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.80. United Bankshares Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.64.

Return on Total Capital for UBSI is now 6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.60. Additionally, UBSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] managed to generate an average of $117,742 per employee.

Earnings analysis for United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Bankshares Inc. posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Bankshares Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI]

There are presently around 2,234 million, or 72.00% of UBSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBSI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14315493, which is approximately 1.09 of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9872973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $307.35 million in UBSI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $255.43 million in UBSI stock with ownership of nearly (4.69) of the company’s market capitalization.

125 institutional holders increased their position in United Bankshares Inc. [NASDAQ:UBSI] by around 3,456,509 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 2,597,821 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 65,723,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,778,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBSI stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,110,313 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 457,669 shares during the same period.