Friday, May 1, 2020
type here...
Finance

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] is -33.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer
0
0

Must read

Finance

JMP Securities lifts Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. [AIMT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. gained 3.47% on the last trading session, reaching $18.18 price per share at the time. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. represents 66.16...
Read more
Market

Market Analysts see Guess’ Inc. [GES] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Guess' Inc. price surged by 5.93 percent to reach at $0.47. A sum of 1638801 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Companies

The Hershey Company [HSY] moved down -0.85: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Hershey Company slipped around -1.17 points on Friday, while shares priced at $135.74 at the close of the session, down -0.85%. The...
Read more
Finance

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] Revenue clocked in at $88.00 million, up 160.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
GenMark Diagnostics Inc. jumped around 0.78 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $12.53 at the close of the session, up 6.64%. GenMark...
Read more

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] price plunged by -2.21 percent to reach at -$0.03. A sum of 1778672 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.45M shares. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares reached a high of $1.3499 and dropped to a low of $1.30 until finishing in the latest session at $1.33.

The one-year TBLT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.4. The average equity rating for TBLT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBLT shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29.

TBLT Stock Performance Analysis:

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.62. With this latest performance, TBLT shares dropped by -8.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.89 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5945, while it was recorded at 1.3740 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6928 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ToughBuilt Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.95 and a Gross Margin at +29.41. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.53.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.57. Additionally, TBLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] managed to generate an average of -$179,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.98.ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 0 million, or 10.70% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 83275, which is approximately (9.41) of the company’s market cap and around 4.92% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 11708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16000.0 in TBLT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7000.0 in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly 0.00 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 9,381 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 27,906 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 71,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,180 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 7,547 shares during the same period.

Previous articleSantander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] Revenue clocked in at $7.91 billion, down -33.29% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleChardan Capital Markets slashes price target on 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] – find out why.

More articles

Finance

Guggenheim slashes price target on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.96% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Finance

Jabil Inc. [JBL] is -31.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Jabil Inc. price plunged by -3.10 percent to reach at -$0.91. A sum of 1723197 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Finance

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] moved down -1.43: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
NeoPhotonics Corporation stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.43% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Market cap of CubeSmart [CUBE] reaches 5.08B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
CubeSmart closed the trading session at $25.20 on 04/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.722, while the...
Read more
Industry

Credit Suisse Upgrade Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation slipped around -0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.72 at the close of the session, down -4.97%....
Read more
Finance

Guggenheim slashes price target on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.96% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Companies

Goldman lifts Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Paramount Group Inc. loss -1.23% on the last trading session, reaching $9.65 price per share at the time. Paramount Group Inc. represents 225.39...
Read more
Market

Fortive Corporation [FTV] stock Upgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $70

Edison Baldwin - 0
Fortive Corporation plunged by -$1.55 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $64.50 during the day while it...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Market cap of CubeSmart [CUBE] reaches 5.08B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
CubeSmart closed the trading session at $25.20 on 04/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.722, while the...
Read more
Industry

Credit Suisse Upgrade Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation slipped around -0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.72 at the close of the session, down -4.97%....
Read more

Popular Category