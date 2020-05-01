ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] is 161.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: THMO] price surged by 58.05 percent to reach at $4.22. A sum of 13366514 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.05M shares. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $14.18 and dropped to a low of $6.76 until finishing in the latest session at $11.49.

The one-year THMO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -53.2.

Guru’s Opinion on ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2015, representing the official price target for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $1, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on THMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for THMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 95.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

THMO Stock Performance Analysis:

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.68. With this latest performance, THMO shares gained by 228.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 159.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 328.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.72 for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.46, while it was recorded at 8.92 for the last single week of trading, and 4.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.55 and a Gross Margin at +39.26. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.79.

Return on Total Capital for THMO is now -45.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -215.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,505.18. Additionally, THMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,474.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] managed to generate an average of -$189,940 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

THMO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. posted -0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.8/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for THMO.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 2 million, or 5.20% of THMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of THMO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 183261, which is approximately 47.26 of the company’s market cap and around 12.10% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 19500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142000.0 in THMO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $105000.0 in THMO stock with ownership of nearly 0.00 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:THMO] by around 92,883 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 37,482 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 102,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. THMO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,118 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 36,153 shares during the same period.