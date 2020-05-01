The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] Revenue clocked in at $7.61 billion, up 10.35% YTD: What’s Next?

The J. M. Smucker Company [NYSE: SJM] gained 0.63% or 0.72 points to close at $114.91 with a heavy trading volume of 2795917 shares. It opened the trading session at $113.89, the shares rose to $116.34 and dropped to $112.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SJM points out that the company has recorded 6.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -25.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, SJM reached to a volume of 2795917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SJM shares is $114.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SJM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The J. M. Smucker Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $92 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for The J. M. Smucker Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $109, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on SJM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The J. M. Smucker Company is set at 4.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for SJM in the course of the last twelve months was 23.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for SJM stock

The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, SJM shares gained by 3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.78 for The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.04, while it was recorded at 117.28 for the last single week of trading, and 108.38 for the last 200 days.

The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.11 and a Gross Margin at +35.35. The J. M. Smucker Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.53.

Return on Total Capital for SJM is now 9.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.16. Additionally, SJM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] managed to generate an average of $69,162 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.The J. M. Smucker Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The J. M. Smucker Company posted 2.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.95/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SJM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The J. M. Smucker Company go to 1.55%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM]

There are presently around 10,476 million, or 83.30% of SJM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SJM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12870275, which is approximately 1.67 of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9699656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in SJM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $943.23 million in SJM stock with ownership of nearly 4.95 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The J. M. Smucker Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in The J. M. Smucker Company [NYSE:SJM] by around 6,978,206 shares. Additionally, 361 investors decreased positions by around 5,310,428 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 79,455,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,743,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SJM stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 963,441 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 891,638 shares during the same period.