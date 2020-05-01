T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gain 11.96% so far this year. What now?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.81%. Over the last 12 months, TMUS stock rose by 19.33%. The one-year T-Mobile US Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.11. The average equity rating for TMUS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $112.04 billion, with 1.28 billion shares outstanding and 1.16 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.31M shares, TMUS stock reached a trading volume of 3938122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $101.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on TMUS stock. On February 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TMUS shares from 99 to 107.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 258.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TMUS Stock Performance Analysis:

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.81. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.31 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.57, while it was recorded at 89.35 for the last single week of trading, and 81.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T-Mobile US Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +44.14. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.71.

Return on Total Capital for TMUS is now 10.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.05. Additionally, TMUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] managed to generate an average of $65,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

TMUS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T-Mobile US Inc. posted 1.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 3.90%.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 31,279 million, or 23.20% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 33272139, which is approximately 1.07 of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 31804808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.84 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.47 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly .85 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 415 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 28,388,057 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 38,919,214 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 282,925,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,232,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,525,395 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 5,479,868 shares during the same period.