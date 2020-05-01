SVB Leerink Downgrade Abiomed Inc. [ABMD]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Abiomed Inc. [NASDAQ: ABMD] gained 12.98% or 21.97 points to close at $191.25 with a heavy trading volume of 2489364 shares. It opened the trading session at $174.98, the shares rose to $198.43 and dropped to $169.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABMD points out that the company has recorded 3.41% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -60.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 783.83K shares, ABMD reached to a volume of 2489364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Abiomed Inc. [ABMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABMD shares is $195.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Abiomed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Abiomed Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abiomed Inc. is set at 8.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABMD in the course of the last twelve months was 33.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

Trading performance analysis for ABMD stock

Abiomed Inc. [ABMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.00. With this latest performance, ABMD shares gained by 31.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.87 for Abiomed Inc. [ABMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.66, while it was recorded at 171.38 for the last single week of trading, and 182.54 for the last 200 days.

Abiomed Inc. [ABMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abiomed Inc. [ABMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.10 and a Gross Margin at +83.16. Abiomed Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.66.

Return on Total Capital for ABMD is now 27.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abiomed Inc. [ABMD] managed to generate an average of $188,925 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Abiomed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Abiomed Inc. [ABMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abiomed Inc. posted 1.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 99.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abiomed Inc. go to 24.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Abiomed Inc. [ABMD]

There are presently around 7,496 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4786463, which is approximately .18 of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3629943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $614.48 million in ABMD stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $521.86 million in ABMD stock with ownership of nearly (0.1) of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abiomed Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in Abiomed Inc. [NASDAQ:ABMD] by around 7,058,410 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 3,695,254 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 33,526,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,280,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABMD stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,123,832 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,065,628 shares during the same period.