Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Revenue clocked in at $858.60 million, up 1.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] price plunged by -5.20 percent to reach at -$0.77. A sum of 2176783 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.36M shares. Sunrun Inc. shares reached a high of $14.7601 and dropped to a low of $14.025 until finishing in the latest session at $14.03.

The one-year RUN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.68. The average equity rating for RUN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $19.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

RUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.02. With this latest performance, RUN shares gained by 38.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.95 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.81, while it was recorded at 13.80 for the last single week of trading, and 15.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunrun Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.39 and a Gross Margin at +22.85. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.07.

Return on Total Capital for RUN is now -5.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 272.27. Additionally, RUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 265.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] managed to generate an average of $5,486 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

RUN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunrun Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -163.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 35.97%.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 1,525 million, or 89.30% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 29773257, which is approximately 3.69 of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12898582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.9 million in RUN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $124.77 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly (1.35) of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 8,170,015 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 10,654,789 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 84,201,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,026,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,429,643 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,736,545 shares during the same period.