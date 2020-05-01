Stephens lifts NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NeoGenomics Inc. [NASDAQ: NEO] plunged by -$3.68 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $28.48 during the day while it closed the day at $27.34. NeoGenomics Inc. stock has also loss -3.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEO stock has declined by -17.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.04% and lost -6.53% year-on date.

The market cap for NEO stock reached $2.81 billion, with 102.71 million shares outstanding and 98.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, NEO reached a trading volume of 7013564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEO shares is $32.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for NeoGenomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for NeoGenomics Inc. stock. On January 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NEO shares from 29 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeoGenomics Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEO in the course of the last twelve months was 825.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

NEO stock trade performance evaluation

NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.43. With this latest performance, NEO shares dropped by -0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.75 for NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.61, while it was recorded at 29.27 for the last single week of trading, and 26.07 for the last 200 days.

NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.96 and a Gross Margin at +43.05. NeoGenomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.96.

Return on Total Capital for NEO is now 3.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.19. Additionally, NEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] managed to generate an average of $4,709 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.NeoGenomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NeoGenomics Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NeoGenomics Inc. go to 20.00%.

NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 2,901 million, or 90.30% of NEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15589132, which is approximately 1.78 of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10513003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $326.11 million in NEO stocks shares; and KOPP FAMILY OFFICE LLC, currently with $150.28 million in NEO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NeoGenomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in NeoGenomics Inc. [NASDAQ:NEO] by around 11,817,977 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 5,514,194 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 76,175,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,507,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,414,464 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 986,315 shares during the same period.