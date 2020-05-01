Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] fell -12.73% so far this year. What now?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] traded at a low on 04/30/20, posting a -0.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $76.73. The results of the trading session contributed to over 15186034 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Starbucks Corporation stands at 2.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.26%.

The market cap for SBUX stock reached $92.81 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 1.17 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.40M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 15186034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $77.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $68 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $94 to $55, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 99.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has SBUX stock performed recently?

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.10. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 16.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.55 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.92, while it was recorded at 77.12 for the last single week of trading, and 84.82 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.73 and a Gross Margin at +21.62. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.58.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 49.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 47.02. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 224.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $10,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starbucks Corporation posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 9.10%.

Insider trade positions for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

There are presently around 62,837 million, or 70.60% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89255545, which is approximately (0.64) of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80676639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.2 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.0 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly (0.32) of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,013 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 42,857,558 shares. Additionally, 801 investors decreased positions by around 63,443,539 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 711,251,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 817,552,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 223 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,117,961 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 3,952,281 shares during the same period.