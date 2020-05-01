Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] stock Downgrade by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $2.70

Soligenix Inc. [NASDAQ: SNGX] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.90 during the day while it closed the day at $1.55. Soligenix Inc. stock has also gained 8.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNGX stock has declined by -36.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 64.89% and gained 6.90% year-on date.

The market cap for SNGX stock reached $51.27 million, with 33.08 million shares outstanding and 31.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 917.35K shares, SNGX reached a trading volume of 8837506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNGX shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNGX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Soligenix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $4 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Soligenix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on SNGX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soligenix Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

SNGX stock trade performance evaluation

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.39. With this latest performance, SNGX shares dropped by -7.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.65 for Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9725, while it was recorded at 1.4700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5021 for the last 200 days.

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -344.82 and a Gross Margin at -10.94. Soligenix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -290.94.

Return on Total Capital for SNGX is now -281.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -241.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -241.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.73. Additionally, SNGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] managed to generate an average of -$584,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Soligenix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Soligenix Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Soligenix Inc. go to 1.00%.

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 3 million, or 14.50% of SNGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNGX stocks are: KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 787830, which is approximately 0.00 of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 765672 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 million in SNGX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $461000.0 in SNGX stock with ownership of nearly 15.39 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Soligenix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Soligenix Inc. [NASDAQ:SNGX] by around 177,649 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 73,706 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 1,910,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,162,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNGX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 136,145 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 66,649 shares during the same period.