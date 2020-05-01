Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] fell -47.01% so far this year. What now?

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SEEL] price surged by 20.03 percent to reach at $0.12. A sum of 10253328 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 979.84K shares. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $0.87 and dropped to a low of $0.581 until finishing in the latest session at $0.71.

The one-year SEEL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.17. The average equity rating for SEEL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEEL shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 76.72.

SEEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.23. With this latest performance, SEEL shares gained by 44.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.55 for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6220, while it was recorded at 0.5779 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0597 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -7399.20. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13668.00.

Return on Total Capital for SEEL is now -2,163.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3,996.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,996.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -690.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] managed to generate an average of -$8,542,500 per employee.Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

SEEL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. posted -3.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,111.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEEL.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 2 million, or 8.20% of SEEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEEL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1118623, which is approximately 10.76 of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC., holding 664477 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $393000.0 in SEEL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $239000.0 in SEEL stock with ownership of nearly 28.69 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SEEL] by around 215,331 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 734,014 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,791,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,741,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEEL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,886 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 714,616 shares during the same period.