SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] fell -21.23% so far this year. What now?

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SAIL] traded at a high on 04/30/20, posting a 0.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.59. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1802639 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at 4.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.01%.

The market cap for SAIL stock reached $1.70 billion, with 91.27 million shares outstanding and 86.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, SAIL reached a trading volume of 1802639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAIL shares is $24.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAIL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAIL in the course of the last twelve months was 38.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

How has SAIL stock performed recently?

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.59. With this latest performance, SAIL shares gained by 22.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.54 for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.24, while it was recorded at 17.84 for the last single week of trading, and 21.43 for the last 200 days.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.92 and a Gross Margin at +75.60. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.95.

Return on Total Capital for SAIL is now -1.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.86. Additionally, SAIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] managed to generate an average of -$7,277 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAIL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]

There are presently around 1,659 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAIL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7970448, which is approximately 1.91 of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6274353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.76 million in SAIL stocks shares; and CONIFER MANAGEMENT L.L.C., currently with $73.8 million in SAIL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SAIL] by around 15,729,881 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 9,788,852 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 64,386,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,905,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAIL stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,531,768 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,424,245 shares during the same period.