ROTH Capital slashes price target on Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK] – find out why.

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MWK] closed the trading session at $4.25 on 04/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.50, while the highest price level was $4.95. The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.84 percent and weekly performance of 83.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 151.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 46.30K shares, MWK reached to a volume of 1932664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MWK shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MWK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while National Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on MWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for MWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

MWK stock trade performance evaluation

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 83.98. With this latest performance, MWK shares gained by 151.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.39% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.17 for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.72, while it was recorded at 2.83 for the last single week of trading, and 5.42 for the last 200 days.

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.47 and a Gross Margin at +39.35. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.37.

Return on Total Capital for MWK is now -137.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -296.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -730.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 329.25. Additionally, MWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK] managed to generate an average of -$408,257 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 92.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.73.Mohawk Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 7 million, or 12.00% of MWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MWK stocks are: ROVIDA ADVISORS INC. with ownership of 536466, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY INC., holding 448704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 million in MWK stocks shares; and INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.19 million in MWK stock with ownership of nearly 0.00 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MWK] by around 616,540 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 86,471 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,383,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,086,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MWK stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 611,543 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 35,869 shares during the same period.