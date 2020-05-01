Friday, May 1, 2020
type here...
Market

ROTH Capital Downgrade KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Brandon Evans
0
0

Must read

Industry

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] Revenue clocked in at $16.65 billion, down -12.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. surged by $2.71 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $98.51 during the...
Read more
Companies

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Stock trading around $45.00 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Chewy Inc. price surged by 1.90 percent to reach at $0.84. A sum of 4854056 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Companies

Meredith Corporation [MDP] moved down -2.37: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Meredith Corporation stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.37% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Companies

why Kansas City Southern [KSU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $151.83

Brandon Evans - 0
Kansas City Southern loss -4.01% on the last trading session, reaching $130.55 price per share at the time. Kansas City Southern represents 95.40...
Read more

KemPharm Inc. [NASDAQ: KMPH] slipped around -0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.30 at the close of the session, down -2.60%. KemPharm Inc. stock is now -20.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KMPH Stock saw the intraday high of $0.315 and lowest of $0.291 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.00, which means current price is +66.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, KMPH reached a trading volume of 2253202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMPH shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for KemPharm Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2018, representing the official price target for KemPharm Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $11, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on KMPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KemPharm Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34.

How has KMPH stock performed recently?

KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.05. With this latest performance, KMPH shares gained by 33.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.53 for KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2551, while it was recorded at 0.2872 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5651 for the last 200 days.

KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -158.40 and a Gross Margin at +74.69. KemPharm Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -191.00.

Return on Total Capital for KMPH is now -194.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -290.36. Additionally, KMPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,459.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 760.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] managed to generate an average of -$1,114,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.KemPharm Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KemPharm Inc. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMPH.

Insider trade positions for KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]

There are presently around 3 million, or 14.70% of KMPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMPH stocks are: DSC ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 4095914, which is approximately 0.00 of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1554146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $479000.0 in KMPH stocks shares; and ARETE WEALTH ADVISORS LLC, currently with $178000.0 in KMPH stock with ownership of nearly 4.55 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KemPharm Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in KemPharm Inc. [NASDAQ:KMPH] by around 274,388 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 770,697 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 7,401,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,446,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMPH stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,292 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 348,383 shares during the same period.

Previous articleCFRA lifts PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleAllscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] Stock trading around $6.50 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Market

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] Stock trading around $6.50 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. traded at a low on 04/30/20, posting a -2.99 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.50....
Read more
Market

Market Analysts see Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. slipped around -0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.67 at the close of the session, down -5.16%....
Read more
Market

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] is -27.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Owl Rock Capital Corporation traded at a high on 04/30/20, posting a 1.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.90....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Market Analysts see Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. slipped around -0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.67 at the close of the session, down -5.16%....
Read more
Industry

Teradyne Inc. [TER] Is Currently -7.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Teradyne Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.10% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Finance

LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] moved up 13.84: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
LiveXLive Media Inc. gained 13.84% on the last trading session, reaching $2.55 price per share at the time. LiveXLive Media Inc. represents 60.80...
Read more
Companies

why A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.86

Brandon Evans - 0
A. O. Smith Corporation plunged by -$1.68 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $43.67 during the day...
Read more
Market

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] Stock trading around $6.50 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. traded at a low on 04/30/20, posting a -2.99 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.50....
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Market Analysts see Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. slipped around -0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.67 at the close of the session, down -5.16%....
Read more
Industry

Teradyne Inc. [TER] Is Currently -7.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Teradyne Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.10% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more

Popular Category