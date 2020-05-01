PPL Corporation [PPL] is -29.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] slipped around -0.79 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $25.42 at the close of the session, down -3.01%. PPL Corporation stock is now -29.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PPL Stock saw the intraday high of $26.00 and lowest of $25.082 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.83, which means current price is +40.29% above from all time high which was touched on 01/29/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.75M shares, PPL reached a trading volume of 5810871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PPL Corporation [PPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $31.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price from $27 to $32.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2019, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on PPL stock. On March 08, 2019, analysts increased their price target for PPL shares from 32 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

How has PPL stock performed recently?

PPL Corporation [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.10 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.77, while it was recorded at 25.72 for the last single week of trading, and 31.33 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.56 and a Gross Margin at +40.58. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.46.

Return on Total Capital for PPL is now 8.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.18. Additionally, PPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPL Corporation [PPL] managed to generate an average of $142,101 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for PPL Corporation [PPL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PPL Corporation posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corporation go to 0.50%.

Insider trade positions for PPL Corporation [PPL]

There are presently around 13,871 million, or 70.00% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62196688, which is approximately 1.11 of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58239595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.06 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly 5.90 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPL Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 415 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 46,831,644 shares. Additionally, 395 investors decreased positions by around 35,555,018 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 446,852,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 529,238,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,617,210 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 9,099,150 shares during the same period.