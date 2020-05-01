Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] Is Currently 0.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [NYSE: PH] closed the trading session at $158.12 on 04/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $153.035, while the highest price level was $160.01. The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.18 percent and weekly performance of 19.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, PH reached to a volume of 2425384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PH shares is $158.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Parker-Hannifin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $130 to $160, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on PH stock. On December 17, 2019, analysts increased their price target for PH shares from 199 to 229.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Parker-Hannifin Corporation is set at 9.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for PH in the course of the last twelve months was 14.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PH stock trade performance evaluation

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.38. With this latest performance, PH shares gained by 21.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.08 for Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.54, while it was recorded at 147.62 for the last single week of trading, and 177.59 for the last 200 days.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.83 and a Gross Margin at +25.52. Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.56.

Return on Total Capital for PH is now 17.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.22. Additionally, PH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] managed to generate an average of $27,196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation posted 3.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Parker-Hannifin Corporation go to 4.80%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 16,419 million, or 83.40% of PH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9632781, which is approximately .76 of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8343683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in PH stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.22 billion in PH stock with ownership of nearly (4.85) of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Parker-Hannifin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 363 institutional holders increased their position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation [NYSE:PH] by around 7,681,630 shares. Additionally, 335 investors decreased positions by around 8,396,466 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 88,596,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,674,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PH stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,407,972 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,271,155 shares during the same period.