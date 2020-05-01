Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] is -27.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE: ORCC] traded at a high on 04/30/20, posting a 1.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.90. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2239662 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Owl Rock Capital Corporation stands at 5.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.64%.

The market cap for ORCC stock reached $4.96 billion, with 384.51 million shares outstanding and 381.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, ORCC reached a trading volume of 2239662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCC shares is $13.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Owl Rock Capital Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owl Rock Capital Corporation is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

How has ORCC stock performed recently?

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.68. With this latest performance, ORCC shares gained by 11.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.60% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.82 for Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.48, while it was recorded at 12.64 for the last single week of trading.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +69.38 and a Gross Margin at +91.44. Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +69.10.

Return on Total Capital for ORCC is now 6.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.83. Additionally, ORCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.70.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.