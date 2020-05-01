Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $13

Outfront Media Inc. [NYSE: OUT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.94% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 24.23%. Over the last 12 months, OUT stock dropped by -33.46%. The one-year Outfront Media Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.96. The average equity rating for OUT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.25 billion, with 143.70 million shares outstanding and 143.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, OUT stock reached a trading volume of 2031775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Outfront Media Inc. [OUT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUT shares is $21.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Outfront Media Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Imperial Capital dropped their target price from $35 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Outfront Media Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $35, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on OUT stock. On February 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for OUT shares from 28 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Outfront Media Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

OUT Stock Performance Analysis:

Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.23. With this latest performance, OUT shares gained by 16.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.15 for Outfront Media Inc. [OUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.67, while it was recorded at 14.46 for the last single week of trading, and 24.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Outfront Media Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.58 and a Gross Margin at +35.16. Outfront Media Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.75.

Return on Total Capital for OUT is now 4.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 353.86. Additionally, OUT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 320.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] managed to generate an average of $56,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Outfront Media Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

OUT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Outfront Media Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Outfront Media Inc. go to 6.70%.

Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 2,220 million, or 97.50% of OUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OUT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20574997, which is approximately (1.01) of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 13669117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.71 million in OUT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $161.49 million in OUT stock with ownership of nearly 9.92 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Outfront Media Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Outfront Media Inc. [NYSE:OUT] by around 14,808,783 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 12,108,028 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 111,834,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,751,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OUT stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,144,535 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,861,537 shares during the same period.