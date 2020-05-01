Friday, May 1, 2020
type here...
Market

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] Revenue clocked in at $13.12 billion, up 12.51% YTD: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin
0
0

Must read

Market

Goldman Resumed HP Inc. [HPQ]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
HP Inc. gained 0.20% on the last trading session, reaching $15.03 price per share at the time. HP Inc. represents 1.45 billion in...
Read more
Market

The Kroger Co. [KR] is 13.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Kroger Co. gained 0.24% on the last trading session, reaching $32.96 price per share at the time. The Kroger Co. represents 764.41...
Read more
Industry

Barclays slashes price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. closed the trading session at $19.50 on 04/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.00,...
Read more
Companies

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] stock Initiated by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $120

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Akamai Technologies Inc. gained 0.51% or 0.52 points to close at $102.78 with a heavy trading volume of 2278116 shares. It opened the...
Read more

Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] loss -0.47% on the last trading session, reaching $50.91 price per share at the time. Otis Worldwide Corporation represents 433.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.05 billion with the latest information. OTIS stock price has been found in the range of $50.50 to $51.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.37M shares, OTIS reached a trading volume of 6123786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTIS shares is $53.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Otis Worldwide Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Otis Worldwide Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on OTIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otis Worldwide Corporation is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68.

Trading performance analysis for OTIS stock

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.25.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.42 and a Gross Margin at +29.17. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.51.

Return on Total Capital for OTIS is now 73.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 61.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.94. Additionally, OTIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] managed to generate an average of $16,174 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.39.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Otis Worldwide Corporation go to 1.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]

Positions in Otis Worldwide Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE:OTIS] by around 98,997 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTIS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,997 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

Previous articleNewmont Corporation [NEM] Stock trading around $59.48 per share: What’s Next?
Next articlePPL Corporation [PPL] is -29.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Market

Textron Inc. [TXT] fell -40.90% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Textron Inc. loss -12.19% on the last trading session, reaching $26.36 price per share at the time. Textron Inc. represents 228.65 million in...
Read more
Market

Market Analysts see Hexcel Corporation [HXL] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Hexcel Corporation loss -0.37% on the last trading session, reaching $34.59 price per share at the time. Hexcel Corporation represents 83.70 million in...
Read more
Market

Morgan Stanley lifts Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Akamai Technologies Inc. loss -0.16% or -0.16 points to close at $97.71 with a heavy trading volume of 3496729 shares. It opened the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] Stock trading around $9.68 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.47% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Market

Textron Inc. [TXT] fell -40.90% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Textron Inc. loss -12.19% on the last trading session, reaching $26.36 price per share at the time. Textron Inc. represents 228.65 million in...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of National Fuel Gas Company [NFG] reaches 3.53B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
National Fuel Gas Company plunged by -$2.6 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $43.00 during the day...
Read more
Finance

Imperial Capital Downgrade California Resources Corporation [CRC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
California Resources Corporation traded at a high on 04/30/20, posting a 3.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.80. The...
Read more
Companies

Scotiabank slashes price target on Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cimarex Energy Co. price plunged by -2.00 percent to reach at -$0.52. A sum of 3484763 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] Stock trading around $9.68 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.47% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Market

Textron Inc. [TXT] fell -40.90% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Textron Inc. loss -12.19% on the last trading session, reaching $26.36 price per share at the time. Textron Inc. represents 228.65 million in...
Read more

Popular Category