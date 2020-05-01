Friday, May 1, 2020
Finance

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] Stock trading around $171.10 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer
Norfolk Southern Corporation [NYSE: NSC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.12% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.78%. Over the last 12 months, NSC stock dropped by -14.54%. The one-year Norfolk Southern Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.54. The average equity rating for NSC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $46.83 billion, with 273.72 million shares outstanding and 273.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, NSC stock reached a trading volume of 2199360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NSC shares is $170.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NSC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Norfolk Southern Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Norfolk Southern Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $163, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on NSC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norfolk Southern Corporation is set at 8.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for NSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for NSC in the course of the last twelve months was 50.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

NSC Stock Performance Analysis:

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.78. With this latest performance, NSC shares gained by 17.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.00 for Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.96, while it was recorded at 169.92 for the last single week of trading, and 181.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norfolk Southern Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.46 and a Gross Margin at +34.46. Norfolk Southern Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.05.

Return on Total Capital for NSC is now 14.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.71. Additionally, NSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.69.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Norfolk Southern Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

NSC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norfolk Southern Corporation posted 2.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.79/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Norfolk Southern Corporation go to 7.34%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 34,462 million, or 72.40% of NSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19733702, which is approximately (0.33) of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16352397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.95 billion in NSC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.52 billion in NSC stock with ownership of nearly 5.05 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norfolk Southern Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 510 institutional holders increased their position in Norfolk Southern Corporation [NYSE:NSC] by around 14,549,187 shares. Additionally, 661 investors decreased positions by around 14,084,741 shares, while 275 investors held positions by with 162,469,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,102,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NSC stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,707,909 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 2,404,865 shares during the same period.

