NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] moved down -1.43: Why It’s Important

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NYSE: NPTN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.43% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.57%. Over the last 12 months, NPTN stock rose by 40.23%. The one-year NeoPhotonics Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.78. The average equity rating for NPTN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $450.31 million, with 46.81 million shares outstanding and 45.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 862.22K shares, NPTN stock reached a trading volume of 1763963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NPTN shares is $9.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NPTN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for NeoPhotonics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for NeoPhotonics Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on NPTN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeoPhotonics Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for NPTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for NPTN in the course of the last twelve months was 17.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

NPTN Stock Performance Analysis:

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.57. With this latest performance, NPTN shares gained by 32.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NPTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.79 for NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.24, while it was recorded at 9.32 for the last single week of trading, and 7.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NeoPhotonics Corporation Fundamentals:

NeoPhotonics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

NPTN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NeoPhotonics Corporation posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NPTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NeoPhotonics Corporation go to 15.00%.

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 390 million, or 83.30% of NPTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NPTN stocks are: RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP LTD. with ownership of 2986313, which is approximately 6.03 of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2757822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.92 million in NPTN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $24.06 million in NPTN stock with ownership of nearly .13 of the company’s market capitalization.

71 institutional holders increased their position in NeoPhotonics Corporation [NYSE:NPTN] by around 7,999,700 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 3,860,125 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 28,085,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,944,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NPTN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,181,263 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 446,371 shares during the same period.