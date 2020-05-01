Friday, May 1, 2020
Market cap of Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] reaches 421.63M – now what?

By Caleb Clifford
Market cap of Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] reaches 421.63M – now what?

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VKTX] loss -7.10% or -0.44 points to close at $5.76 with a heavy trading volume of 1744815 shares. It opened the trading session at $6.20, the shares rose to $6.20 and dropped to $5.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VKTX points out that the company has recorded -13.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -76.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, VKTX reached to a volume of 1744815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VKTX shares is $22.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VKTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2019, representing the official price target for Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $21, while SVB Leerink kept a Outperform rating on VKTX stock. On March 14, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for VKTX shares from 28 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viking Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77.

Trading performance analysis for VKTX stock

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.23. With this latest performance, VKTX shares gained by 23.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.95 for Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.29, while it was recorded at 6.14 for the last single week of trading, and 6.73 for the last 200 days.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 41.80 and a Current Ratio set at 41.80.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viking Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VKTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. go to 40.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]

There are presently around 249 million, or 57.20% of VKTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VKTX stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 8813578, which is approximately 8.39 of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4707261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.18 million in VKTX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $22.38 million in VKTX stock with ownership of nearly (6.49) of the company’s market capitalization.

64 institutional holders increased their position in Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VKTX] by around 4,411,983 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 4,938,617 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 30,802,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,152,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VKTX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,483,652 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,246,440 shares during the same period.

