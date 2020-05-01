Market cap of National Fuel Gas Company [NFG] reaches 3.53B – now what?

National Fuel Gas Company [NYSE: NFG] plunged by -$2.6 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $43.00 during the day while it closed the day at $41.00. National Fuel Gas Company stock has also gained 0.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NFG stock has declined by -2.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.85% and lost -11.90% year-on date.

The market cap for NFG stock reached $3.53 billion, with 86.12 million shares outstanding and 84.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 861.24K shares, NFG reached a trading volume of 3428492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about National Fuel Gas Company [NFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFG shares is $45.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for National Fuel Gas Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2018, representing the official price target for National Fuel Gas Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Fuel Gas Company is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

NFG stock trade performance evaluation

National Fuel Gas Company [NFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, NFG shares gained by 9.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.01 for National Fuel Gas Company [NFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.52, while it was recorded at 42.64 for the last single week of trading, and 44.08 for the last 200 days.

National Fuel Gas Company [NFG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National Fuel Gas Company [NFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.32 and a Gross Margin at +35.57. National Fuel Gas Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.97.

Return on Total Capital for NFG is now 12.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, National Fuel Gas Company [NFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.18. Additionally, NFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, National Fuel Gas Company [NFG] managed to generate an average of $144,419 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.National Fuel Gas Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for National Fuel Gas Company [NFG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, National Fuel Gas Company posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.17/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National Fuel Gas Company go to 8.50%.

National Fuel Gas Company [NFG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 2,882 million, or 78.00% of NFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFG stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 9041697, which is approximately 14.49 of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8603637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $375.12 million in NFG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $367.14 million in NFG stock with ownership of nearly .17 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in National Fuel Gas Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in National Fuel Gas Company [NYSE:NFG] by around 6,432,181 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 4,417,006 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 55,255,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,104,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFG stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,793,592 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,177,182 shares during the same period.