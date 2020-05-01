Market cap of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] reaches 9.91M – now what?

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: HEPA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.33% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.84%. Over the last 12 months, HEPA stock dropped by -83.27%. The one-year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.19. The average equity rating for HEPA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.91 million, with 5.30 million shares outstanding and 5.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 667.39K shares, HEPA stock reached a trading volume of 2716172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HEPA shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HEPA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81.

HEPA Stock Performance Analysis:

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.84. With this latest performance, HEPA shares gained by 5.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.50 for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1586, while it was recorded at 1.5780 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3540 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for HEPA is now -410.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -332.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -332.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.91. Additionally, HEPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] managed to generate an average of -$674,950 per employee.Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

HEPA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -26.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -27.3/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HEPA.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 0 million, or 6.20% of HEPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEPA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 60722, which is approximately 57184.91 of the company’s market cap and around 1.64% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 43039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71000.0 in HEPA stocks shares; and OXFORD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $28000.0 in HEPA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:HEPA] by around 158,524 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 137,656 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with (119,364) shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEPA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 87,315 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 133,917 shares during the same period.