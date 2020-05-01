Friday, May 1, 2020
Market cap of CubeSmart [CUBE] reaches 5.08B – now what?

By Caleb Clifford
CubeSmart [NYSE: CUBE] closed the trading session at $25.20 on 04/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.722, while the highest price level was $25.42. The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.95 percent and weekly performance of -1.18 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, CUBE reached to a volume of 1690407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CubeSmart [CUBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUBE shares is $27.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUBE stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for CubeSmart shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2020, representing the official price target for CubeSmart stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Underperform rating on CUBE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CubeSmart is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for CUBE in the course of the last twelve months was 101.03.

CUBE stock trade performance evaluation

CubeSmart [CUBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, CUBE shares dropped by -5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.62 for CubeSmart [CUBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.28, while it was recorded at 25.56 for the last single week of trading, and 31.57 for the last 200 days.

CubeSmart [CUBE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CubeSmart [CUBE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CubeSmart posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CubeSmart go to 6.00%.

CubeSmart [CUBE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 5,033 million, or 0.94% of CUBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28191878, which is approximately (0.54) of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19546681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $498.44 million in CUBE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $347.13 million in CUBE stock with ownership of nearly 1.23 of the company’s market capitalization.

157 institutional holders increased their position in CubeSmart [NYSE:CUBE] by around 22,770,822 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 21,390,125 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 153,225,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,386,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUBE stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,982,726 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,798,326 shares during the same period.

Popular Category