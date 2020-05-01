Market cap of Americold Realty Trust [COLD] reaches 6.43B – now what?

Americold Realty Trust [NYSE: COLD] loss -1.86% or -0.58 points to close at $30.59 with a heavy trading volume of 2618661 shares. It opened the trading session at $30.73, the shares rose to $30.90 and dropped to $29.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COLD points out that the company has recorded -22.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, COLD reached to a volume of 2618661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Americold Realty Trust [COLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $37.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Americold Realty Trust stock. On August 15, 2019, analysts increased their price target for COLD shares from 37 to 42.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americold Realty Trust is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLD in the course of the last twelve months was 412.10.

Trading performance analysis for COLD stock

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.84. With this latest performance, COLD shares dropped by -10.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.09 for Americold Realty Trust [COLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.17, while it was recorded at 31.48 for the last single week of trading, and 35.02 for the last 200 days.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americold Realty Trust [COLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.29 and a Gross Margin at +17.65. Americold Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.70.

Return on Total Capital for COLD is now 2.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Americold Realty Trust [COLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.40. Additionally, COLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Americold Realty Trust [COLD] managed to generate an average of $3,822 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Americold Realty Trust posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -123.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Americold Realty Trust go to 2.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Americold Realty Trust [COLD]

There are presently around 6,647 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27280563, which is approximately .07 of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13755739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $428.77 million in COLD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $253.09 million in COLD stock with ownership of nearly (8.77) of the company’s market capitalization.

208 institutional holders increased their position in Americold Realty Trust [NYSE:COLD] by around 25,330,605 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 25,047,918 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 162,869,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,247,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLD stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,857,150 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,843,971 shares during the same period.