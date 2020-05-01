Market Analysts see Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] slipped around -0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.67 at the close of the session, down -5.16%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock is now -42.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TNXP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.70 and lowest of $0.625 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.90, which means current price is +72.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.82M shares, TNXP reached a trading volume of 2662131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNXP shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. On February 17, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for TNXP shares from 18 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has TNXP stock performed recently?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.68 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7788, while it was recorded at 0.6962 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4556 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TNXP is now -172.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -172.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -173.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -140.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.80. Additionally, TNXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] managed to generate an average of -$1,788,625 per employee.Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. posted -12.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -10.8/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -19.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNXP.

Insider trade positions for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 322,029 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 17,990 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 19,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 359,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 17,772 shares during the same period.