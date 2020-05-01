Market Analysts see The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMK] gaining to $51. Time to buy?

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [NASDAQ: LSXMK] traded at a low on 04/30/20, posting a -4.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.07. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1965104 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stands at 5.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.20%.

The market cap for LSXMK stock reached $6.92 billion, with 203.06 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, LSXMK reached a trading volume of 1965104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSXMK shares is $43.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSXMK stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group dropped their target price from $62 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2018, representing the official price target for The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Liberty SiriusXM Group is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSXMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01.

How has LSXMK stock performed recently?

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.58. With this latest performance, LSXMK shares gained by 7.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSXMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.14 for The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.30, while it was recorded at 33.73 for the last single week of trading, and 42.49 for the last 200 days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Liberty SiriusXM Group posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -52.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSXMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Liberty SiriusXM Group go to -5.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMK]

There are presently around 5,936 million, or 82.85% of LSXMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSXMK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 31090985, which is approximately 0.00 of the company’s market cap and around 10.32% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14245890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $509.15 million in LSXMK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $372.79 million in LSXMK stock with ownership of nearly 2.45 of the company’s market capitalization.

169 institutional holders increased their position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group [NASDAQ:LSXMK] by around 11,988,946 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 11,397,530 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 142,696,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,083,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSXMK stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,691,115 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,687,974 shares during the same period.