Market Analysts see The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] gaining to $34. Time to buy?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] plunged by -$2.52 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $24.84 during the day while it closed the day at $23.44. The Carlyle Group Inc. stock has also gained 5.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CG stock has declined by -28.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.76% and lost -26.93% year-on date.

The market cap for CG stock reached $7.97 billion, with 340.23 million shares outstanding and 340.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, CG reached a trading volume of 3186155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $28.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $35, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on CG stock. On February 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CG shares from 36 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CG in the course of the last twelve months was 45.34.

CG stock trade performance evaluation

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.59. With this latest performance, CG shares gained by 8.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.47 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.72, while it was recorded at 24.25 for the last single week of trading, and 26.70 for the last 200 days.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.41 and a Gross Margin at +81.12. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.34.

Return on Total Capital for CG is now 13.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,126.93. Additionally, CG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,108.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] managed to generate an average of $214,592 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 54.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to 14.60%.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 1,459 million, or 17.60% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 9802431, which is approximately (4.82) of the company’s market cap and around 42.90% of the total institutional ownership; ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3709025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.29 million in CG stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $95.06 million in CG stock with ownership of nearly 19.15 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Carlyle Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around 9,122,119 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 9,930,758 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 37,150,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,203,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,863,437 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,743,776 shares during the same period.