Market Analysts see RPM International Inc. [RPM] falling to $74. Time to buy?

RPM International Inc. [NYSE: RPM] loss -1.86% or -1.26 points to close at $66.41 with a heavy trading volume of 1733723 shares. It opened the trading session at $66.14, the shares rose to $67.10 and dropped to $65.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RPM points out that the company has recorded -9.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -54.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 859.38K shares, RPM reached to a volume of 1733723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RPM International Inc. [RPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPM shares is $71.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for RPM International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for RPM International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on RPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RPM International Inc. is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPM in the course of the last twelve months was 42.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for RPM stock

RPM International Inc. [RPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.81. With this latest performance, RPM shares gained by 11.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.22 for RPM International Inc. [RPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.30, while it was recorded at 66.62 for the last single week of trading, and 69.06 for the last 200 days.

RPM International Inc. [RPM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

RPM International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

RPM International Inc. [RPM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RPM International Inc. posted 1.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPM International Inc. go to 14.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at RPM International Inc. [RPM]

There are presently around 6,753 million, or 78.20% of RPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13673351, which is approximately 1.35 of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12412978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $839.99 million in RPM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $790.24 million in RPM stock with ownership of nearly (11.64) of the company’s market capitalization.

253 institutional holders increased their position in RPM International Inc. [NYSE:RPM] by around 6,944,666 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 7,395,512 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 85,459,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,799,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPM stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,160,423 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,456,608 shares during the same period.