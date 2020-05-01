Market Analysts see OncoCyte Corporation [OCX] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

OncoCyte Corporation [AMEX: OCX] gained 17.90% or 0.41 points to close at $2.70 with a heavy trading volume of 2255031 shares. It opened the trading session at $2.29, the shares rose to $2.93 and dropped to $2.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OCX points out that the company has recorded 71.97% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -80.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 205.17K shares, OCX reached to a volume of 2255031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OncoCyte Corporation [OCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCX shares is $6.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for OncoCyte Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2019, representing the official price target for OncoCyte Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OncoCyte Corporation is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

Trading performance analysis for OCX stock

OncoCyte Corporation [OCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.94. With this latest performance, OCX shares gained by 10.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.28 for OncoCyte Corporation [OCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 2.39 for the last single week of trading, and 2.09 for the last 200 days.

OncoCyte Corporation [OCX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for OCX is now -106.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -113.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OncoCyte Corporation [OCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.25. Additionally, OCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OncoCyte Corporation [OCX] managed to generate an average of -$679,576 per employee.OncoCyte Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

OncoCyte Corporation [OCX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OncoCyte Corporation posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCX.

An analysis of insider ownership at OncoCyte Corporation [OCX]

There are presently around 53 million, or 37.30% of OCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCX stocks are: BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 12274738, which is approximately 10.60 of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 2941176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.74 million in OCX stocks shares; and EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST, currently with $4.66 million in OCX stock with ownership of nearly (16.23) of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OncoCyte Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in OncoCyte Corporation [AMEX:OCX] by around 4,908,744 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 931,392 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 17,287,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,127,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,435,281 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 333,846 shares during the same period.