Market Analysts see NIKE Inc. [NKE] gaining to $108. Time to buy?

NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE] loss -1.01% or -0.89 points to close at $87.18 with a heavy trading volume of 9371430 shares. It opened the trading session at $87.00, the shares rose to $88.00 and dropped to $86.505, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NKE points out that the company has recorded -2.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -45.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.44M shares, NKE reached to a volume of 9371430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NIKE Inc. [NKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $93.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for NIKE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $87 to $99. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for NIKE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $95, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on NKE stock. On March 25, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NKE shares from 78 to 84.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIKE Inc. is set at 3.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 68.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for NKE stock

NIKE Inc. [NKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, NKE shares gained by 5.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.28 for NIKE Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.39, while it was recorded at 88.36 for the last single week of trading, and 90.65 for the last 200 days.

NIKE Inc. [NKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIKE Inc. [NKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.08 and a Gross Margin at +44.54. NIKE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.30.

Return on Total Capital for NKE is now 36.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.48. Additionally, NKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] managed to generate an average of $52,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.69.NIKE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

NIKE Inc. [NKE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NIKE Inc. posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIKE Inc. go to 11.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NIKE Inc. [NKE]

There are presently around 90,918 million, or 84.70% of NKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 106539047, which is approximately .51 of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 89487665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.88 billion in NKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.19 billion in NKE stock with ownership of nearly (0.68) of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIKE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 949 institutional holders increased their position in NIKE Inc. [NYSE:NKE] by around 67,720,068 shares. Additionally, 751 investors decreased positions by around 65,398,214 shares, while 228 investors held positions by with 899,220,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,032,338,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKE stock had 210 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,870,997 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 6,035,266 shares during the same period.