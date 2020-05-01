Market Analysts see Deere & Company [DE] falling to $155. Time to buy?

Deere & Company [NYSE: DE] traded at a low on 04/30/20, posting a -1.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $145.06. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2043958 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Deere & Company stands at 2.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.95%.

The market cap for DE stock reached $45.48 billion, with 313.50 million shares outstanding and 312.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, DE reached a trading volume of 2043958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Deere & Company [DE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DE shares is $161.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Deere & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Deere & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on DE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deere & Company is set at 6.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for DE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for DE in the course of the last twelve months was 18.22.

How has DE stock performed recently?

Deere & Company [DE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.80. With this latest performance, DE shares gained by 4.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.13 for Deere & Company [DE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.61, while it was recorded at 142.41 for the last single week of trading, and 160.93 for the last 200 days.

Deere & Company [DE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deere & Company [DE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.44 and a Gross Margin at +28.02. Deere & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.29.

Return on Total Capital for DE is now 10.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deere & Company [DE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 397.21. Additionally, DE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 264.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deere & Company [DE] managed to generate an average of $44,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.

Earnings analysis for Deere & Company [DE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Deere & Company posted 3.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.61/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deere & Company go to 3.07%.

Insider trade positions for Deere & Company [DE]

There are presently around 31,557 million, or 80.60% of DE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23636226, which is approximately .51 of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18403744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.71 billion in DE stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.47 billion in DE stock with ownership of nearly 21.99 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deere & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 512 institutional holders increased their position in Deere & Company [NYSE:DE] by around 16,909,566 shares. Additionally, 549 investors decreased positions by around 18,477,008 shares, while 262 investors held positions by with 179,138,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,525,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DE stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,434,391 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 2,134,243 shares during the same period.