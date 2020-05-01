Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] Is Currently -3.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] loss -3.09% or -1.13 points to close at $35.47 with a heavy trading volume of 2059853 shares. It opened the trading session at $35.02, the shares rose to $36.45 and dropped to $34.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LNC points out that the company has recorded -42.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -120.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, LNC reached to a volume of 2059853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $39.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $70 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Lincoln National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $36, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on LNC stock. On January 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LNC shares from 72 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corporation is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.96.

Trading performance analysis for LNC stock

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.59. With this latest performance, LNC shares gained by 34.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.74 for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.86, while it was recorded at 33.57 for the last single week of trading, and 52.19 for the last 200 days.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.90. Lincoln National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.14.

Return on Total Capital for LNC is now 5.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.56. Additionally, LNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] managed to generate an average of $78,014 per employee.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lincoln National Corporation posted 2.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corporation go to 9.88%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]

There are presently around 6,002 million, or 86.00% of LNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22564815, which is approximately (1.36) of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15328938 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $561.04 million in LNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $345.87 million in LNC stock with ownership of nearly 1.14 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lincoln National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC] by around 15,485,126 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 15,212,249 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 133,305,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,002,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNC stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,495,847 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,769,671 shares during the same period.