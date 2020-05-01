Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] is -54.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: LXRX] traded at a low on 04/30/20, posting a -10.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.89. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1716250 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 15.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.52%.

The market cap for LXRX stock reached $202.21 million, with 106.99 million shares outstanding and 101.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 996.31K shares, LXRX reached a trading volume of 1716250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXRX shares is $5.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $3 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Gabelli & Co analysts kept a Buy rating on LXRX stock. On July 29, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for LXRX shares from 10 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for LXRX in the course of the last twelve months was 1.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.10.

How has LXRX stock performed recently?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.61. With this latest performance, LXRX shares dropped by -3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.03 for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1792, while it was recorded at 2.0960 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0091 for the last 200 days.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings analysis for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -175.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXRX.

Insider trade positions for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]

There are presently around 227 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXRX stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 60240864, which is approximately 0.00 of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12559494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.63 million in LXRX stocks shares; and ULYS L.L.C., currently with $9.16 million in LXRX stock with ownership of nearly 0.00 of the company’s market capitalization.

56 institutional holders increased their position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:LXRX] by around 7,874,377 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 3,170,469 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 96,238,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,283,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXRX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,891,506 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,142,525 shares during the same period.