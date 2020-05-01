Legg Mason Inc. [LM] Is Currently 0.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Legg Mason Inc. [NYSE: LM] gained 0.18% or 0.09 points to close at $49.83 with a heavy trading volume of 2648008 shares. It opened the trading session at $49.53, the shares rose to $50.00 and dropped to $49.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LM points out that the company has recorded 36.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -50.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, LM reached to a volume of 2648008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Legg Mason Inc. [LM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LM shares is $49.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Legg Mason Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Legg Mason Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Legg Mason Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for LM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for LM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for LM stock

Legg Mason Inc. [LM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, LM shares gained by 2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.08 for Legg Mason Inc. [LM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.99, while it was recorded at 49.62 for the last single week of trading, and 40.60 for the last 200 days.

Legg Mason Inc. [LM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Legg Mason Inc. [LM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.45 and a Gross Margin at +82.36. Legg Mason Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.13.

Return on Total Capital for LM is now 5.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Legg Mason Inc. [LM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.71. Additionally, LM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Legg Mason Inc. [LM] managed to generate an average of -$10,084 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Legg Mason Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Legg Mason Inc. [LM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Legg Mason Inc. posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Legg Mason Inc. go to 6.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Legg Mason Inc. [LM]

There are presently around 3,726 million, or 86.00% of LM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8290080, which is approximately 8.04 of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7821495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $389.04 million in LM stocks shares; and CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, currently with $232.6 million in LM stock with ownership of nearly .87 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Legg Mason Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Legg Mason Inc. [NYSE:LM] by around 5,853,932 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 7,479,178 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 61,586,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,919,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LM stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,463,534 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,455,403 shares during the same period.