Legacy Acquisition Corp. [LGC] moved down -0.10: Why It’s Important

Legacy Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: LGC] slipped around -0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.40 at the close of the session, down -0.10%. Legacy Acquisition Corp. stock is now 1.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LGC Stock saw the intraday high of $10.75 and lowest of $10.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.13, which means current price is +9.47% above from all time high which was touched on 04/29/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 241.21K shares, LGC reached a trading volume of 1853098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Legacy Acquisition Corp. [LGC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Legacy Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 76.47.

How has LGC stock performed recently?

Legacy Acquisition Corp. [LGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, LGC shares gained by 0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.78 for Legacy Acquisition Corp. [LGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.36, while it was recorded at 10.41 for the last single week of trading, and 10.26 for the last 200 days.

Legacy Acquisition Corp. [LGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for LGC is now -63.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Legacy Acquisition Corp. [LGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.16. Additionally, LGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.65.

Insider trade positions for Legacy Acquisition Corp. [LGC]

27 institutional holders increased their position in Legacy Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:LGC] by around 12,632,069 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 7,896,012 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,627,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,155,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGC stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,463,952 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 4,302,584 shares during the same period.