Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] Stock trading around $255.28 per share: What’s Next?

Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ: LRCX] closed the trading session at $255.28 on 04/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $254.71, while the highest price level was $275.69. The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.69 percent and weekly performance of -3.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, LRCX reached to a volume of 3887149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LRCX shares is $302.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LRCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Lam Research Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Lam Research Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $265, while Nomura analysts kept a Buy rating on LRCX stock. On April 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LRCX shares from 350 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lam Research Corporation is set at 17.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for LRCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for LRCX in the course of the last twelve months was 19.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

LRCX stock trade performance evaluation

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.29. With this latest performance, LRCX shares gained by 6.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LRCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.68 for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 260.45, while it was recorded at 265.64 for the last single week of trading, and 258.21 for the last 200 days.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.53 and a Gross Margin at +45.15. Lam Research Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.73.

Return on Total Capital for LRCX is now 27.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.12. Additionally, LRCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] managed to generate an average of $204,807 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Lam Research Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lam Research Corporation posted 3.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.42/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LRCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lam Research Corporation go to 13.76%.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 35,543 million, or 89.80% of LRCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LRCX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12507354, which is approximately 8.91 of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11789265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.3 billion in LRCX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.36 billion in LRCX stock with ownership of nearly (0.04) of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lam Research Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 445 institutional holders increased their position in Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ:LRCX] by around 10,888,033 shares. Additionally, 503 investors decreased positions by around 11,863,076 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 104,193,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,944,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LRCX stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,017,527 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 1,325,087 shares during the same period.