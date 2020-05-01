Kraton Corporation [KRA] is -38.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kraton Corporation [NYSE: KRA] traded at a high on 04/30/20, posting a 17.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.61. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2721647 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kraton Corporation stands at 13.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.10%.

The market cap for KRA stock reached $491.95 million, with 31.52 million shares outstanding and 30.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 548.23K shares, KRA reached a trading volume of 2721647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kraton Corporation [KRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRA shares is $12.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Kraton Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2018, representing the official price target for Kraton Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kraton Corporation is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for KRA in the course of the last twelve months was 2.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has KRA stock performed recently?

Kraton Corporation [KRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 61.76. With this latest performance, KRA shares gained by 92.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.66 for Kraton Corporation [KRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.33, while it was recorded at 11.97 for the last single week of trading, and 21.28 for the last 200 days.

Kraton Corporation [KRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kraton Corporation [KRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.63 and a Gross Margin at +16.57. Kraton Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.82.

Return on Total Capital for KRA is now 5.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kraton Corporation [KRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 193.25. Additionally, KRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kraton Corporation [KRA] managed to generate an average of $26,186 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Kraton Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Kraton Corporation [KRA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kraton Corporation posted 1.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kraton Corporation go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Kraton Corporation [KRA]

There are presently around 418 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4908630, which is approximately 3.16 of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3591090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.76 million in KRA stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $35.44 million in KRA stock with ownership of nearly (0.69) of the company’s market capitalization.

88 institutional holders increased their position in Kraton Corporation [NYSE:KRA] by around 3,237,953 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 3,063,501 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 25,144,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,446,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRA stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 918,866 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 503,665 shares during the same period.