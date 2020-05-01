Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] Stock trading around $19.41 per share: What’s Next?

Kontoor Brands Inc. [NYSE: KTB] loss -8.18% or -1.73 points to close at $19.41 with a heavy trading volume of 4893417 shares. It opened the trading session at $20.97, the shares rose to $20.97 and dropped to $18.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KTB points out that the company has recorded -51.30% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -50.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, KTB reached to a volume of 4893417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTB shares is $21.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTB stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Kontoor Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $32.50 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Kontoor Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on KTB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kontoor Brands Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for KTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for KTB in the course of the last twelve months was 1.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for KTB stock

Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.69. With this latest performance, KTB shares gained by 1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.30% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.63 for Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.08, while it was recorded at 20.46 for the last single week of trading, and 33.75 for the last 200 days.

Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.84 and a Gross Margin at +39.55. Kontoor Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.79.

Return on Total Capital for KTB is now 19.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,450.36. Additionally, KTB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,397.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] managed to generate an average of $6,401 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.Kontoor Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kontoor Brands Inc. posted 0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KTB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kontoor Brands Inc. go to -1.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB]

There are presently around 1,314 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTB stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. with ownership of 11356107, which is approximately (39.3) of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 8777285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.55 million in KTB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $151.2 million in KTB stock with ownership of nearly 4.82 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kontoor Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Kontoor Brands Inc. [NYSE:KTB] by around 12,335,766 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 11,141,471 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 38,665,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,142,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTB stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 768,814 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,825,273 shares during the same period.