JP Morgan lifts Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: COUP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.63% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.15%. Over the last 12 months, COUP stock rose by 72.52%. The one-year Coupa Software Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential downside of -21.92. The average equity rating for COUP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.89 billion, with 67.50 million shares outstanding and 66.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, COUP stock reached a trading volume of 2071080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COUP shares is $144.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Coupa Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Coupa Software Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on COUP stock. On March 17, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for COUP shares from 195 to 136.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupa Software Incorporated is set at 11.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for COUP in the course of the last twelve months was 211.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

COUP Stock Performance Analysis:

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.15. With this latest performance, COUP shares gained by 26.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.47 for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.70, while it was recorded at 167.51 for the last single week of trading, and 146.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coupa Software Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.92 and a Gross Margin at +62.65. Coupa Software Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.31.

Return on Total Capital for COUP is now -8.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.57. Additionally, COUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] managed to generate an average of -$53,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Coupa Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

COUP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coupa Software Incorporated posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 175.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coupa Software Incorporated go to 13.95%.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 11,568 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COUP stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 7624007, which is approximately 39.61 of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5703639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $959.92 million in COUP stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $793.74 million in COUP stock with ownership of nearly 1373.35 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupa Software Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:COUP] by around 11,995,096 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 9,778,593 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 46,960,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,734,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COUP stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,327,130 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,276,001 shares during the same period.