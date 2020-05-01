InMode Ltd. [INMD] Stock trading around $26.02 per share: What’s Next?

InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ: INMD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.89% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.23%. The one-year InMode Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.78. The average equity rating for INMD stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $830.82 million, with 31.93 million shares outstanding and 18.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, INMD stock reached a trading volume of 2024358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on InMode Ltd. [INMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INMD shares is $42.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for InMode Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2019, representing the official price target for InMode Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on INMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InMode Ltd. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for INMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for INMD in the course of the last twelve months was 22.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.50.

INMD Stock Performance Analysis:

InMode Ltd. [INMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.23. With this latest performance, INMD shares gained by 21.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.19% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.98 for InMode Ltd. [INMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.88, while it was recorded at 24.26 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into InMode Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and InMode Ltd. [INMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.13 and a Gross Margin at +87.06. InMode Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.11.

Return on Total Capital for INMD is now 52.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 55.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 40.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InMode Ltd. [INMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.80. Additionally, INMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InMode Ltd. [INMD] managed to generate an average of $243,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.InMode Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

INMD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for InMode Ltd. go to 13.80%.

InMode Ltd. [INMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 93 million, or 25.80% of INMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INMD stocks are: MIURA GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 925000, which is approximately 68.18 of the company’s market cap and around 43.97% of the total institutional ownership; MAPLE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC., holding 500000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.64 million in INMD stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $7.82 million in INMD stock with ownership of nearly (29.02) of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InMode Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ:INMD] by around 1,363,461 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,254,685 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,056,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,674,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INMD stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 670,250 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 752,952 shares during the same period.