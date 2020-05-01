Imperial Capital Downgrade California Resources Corporation [CRC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

California Resources Corporation [NYSE: CRC] traded at a high on 04/30/20, posting a 3.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.80. The results of the trading session contributed to over 3427016 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of California Resources Corporation stands at 23.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.75%.

The market cap for CRC stock reached $88.90 million, with 31.75 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.20M shares, CRC reached a trading volume of 3427016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about California Resources Corporation [CRC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRC shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for California Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for California Resources Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for California Resources Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRC in the course of the last twelve months was 0.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has CRC stock performed recently?

California Resources Corporation [CRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.11. With this latest performance, CRC shares gained by 180.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.58 for California Resources Corporation [CRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 7.76 for the last 200 days.

California Resources Corporation [CRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and California Resources Corporation [CRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.60 and a Gross Margin at +46.86. California Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.04.

Return on Total Capital for CRC is now 15.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.59. Additionally, CRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, California Resources Corporation [CRC] managed to generate an average of -$22,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.California Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for California Resources Corporation [CRC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, California Resources Corporation posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 246.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRC.

Insider trade positions for California Resources Corporation [CRC]

There are presently around 89 million, or 70.30% of CRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 4347487, which is approximately 38.31 of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4169984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.3 million in CRC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.27 million in CRC stock with ownership of nearly .87 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in California Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in California Resources Corporation [NYSE:CRC] by around 5,404,215 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 8,347,694 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 19,221,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,973,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRC stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,387,822 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,371,172 shares during the same period.