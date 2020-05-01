H.B. Fuller Company [FUL] moved down -3.56: Why It’s Important

H.B. Fuller Company [NYSE: FUL] slipped around -1.36 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $36.79 at the close of the session, down -3.56%. H.B. Fuller Company stock is now -28.66% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FUL Stock saw the intraday high of $38.08 and lowest of $36.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.40, which means current price is +55.36% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 575.23K shares, FUL reached a trading volume of 2087134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about H.B. Fuller Company [FUL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUL shares is $38.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for H.B. Fuller Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $46 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2020, representing the official price target for H.B. Fuller Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $48 to $41, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on FUL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for H.B. Fuller Company is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for FUL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has FUL stock performed recently?

H.B. Fuller Company [FUL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.76. With this latest performance, FUL shares gained by 31.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.76 for H.B. Fuller Company [FUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.09, while it was recorded at 35.46 for the last single week of trading, and 44.19 for the last 200 days.

H.B. Fuller Company [FUL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and H.B. Fuller Company [FUL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.30 and a Gross Margin at +27.93. H.B. Fuller Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.52.

Return on Total Capital for FUL is now 7.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, H.B. Fuller Company [FUL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.91. Additionally, FUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, H.B. Fuller Company [FUL] managed to generate an average of $20,440 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.H.B. Fuller Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for H.B. Fuller Company [FUL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, H.B. Fuller Company posted 0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for H.B. Fuller Company go to 8.82%.

Insider trade positions for H.B. Fuller Company [FUL]

There are presently around 2,031 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7769322, which is approximately .83 of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5861007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $223.6 million in FUL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $166.99 million in FUL stock with ownership of nearly 1.74 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in H.B. Fuller Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in H.B. Fuller Company [NYSE:FUL] by around 4,049,776 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 1,502,436 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 47,672,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,224,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUL stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 586,034 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 198,822 shares during the same period.