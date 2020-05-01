Guggenheim slashes price target on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] – find out why.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ZBH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.96% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.94%. Over the last 12 months, ZBH stock dropped by -1.25%. The one-year Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.82. The average equity rating for ZBH stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.92 billion, with 199.86 million shares outstanding and 199.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, ZBH stock reached a trading volume of 1713732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZBH shares is $140.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZBH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $189 to $153, while Needham kept a Strong Buy rating on ZBH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is set at 6.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZBH in the course of the last twelve months was 20.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ZBH Stock Performance Analysis:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.94. With this latest performance, ZBH shares gained by 18.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.03 for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.88, while it was recorded at 117.85 for the last single week of trading, and 134.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ZBH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. posted 1.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.86/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. go to 5.76%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 22,202 million, or 94.80% of ZBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16221688, which is approximately (0.47) of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15956796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in ZBH stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.29 billion in ZBH stock with ownership of nearly (3.28) of the company’s market capitalization.

450 institutional holders increased their position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ZBH] by around 11,550,969 shares. Additionally, 394 investors decreased positions by around 9,893,766 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 162,254,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,699,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZBH stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,611,471 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,426,001 shares during the same period.