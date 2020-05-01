Graco Inc. [GGG] fell -14.12% so far this year. What now?

Graco Inc. [NYSE: GGG] traded at a low on 04/30/20, posting a -4.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $44.66. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1901547 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Graco Inc. stands at 2.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.75%.

The market cap for GGG stock reached $7.70 billion, with 172.34 million shares outstanding and 166.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, GGG reached a trading volume of 1901547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Graco Inc. [GGG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GGG shares is $46.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GGG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Graco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $47 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2018, representing the official price target for Graco Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graco Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for GGG in the course of the last twelve months was 39.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has GGG stock performed recently?

Graco Inc. [GGG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, GGG shares dropped by -8.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.79 for Graco Inc. [GGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.37, while it was recorded at 45.54 for the last single week of trading, and 48.36 for the last 200 days.

Graco Inc. [GGG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graco Inc. [GGG] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.79 and a Gross Margin at +52.23. Graco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.89.

Return on Total Capital for GGG is now 37.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Graco Inc. [GGG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.89. Additionally, GGG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graco Inc. [GGG] managed to generate an average of $92,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Graco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for Graco Inc. [GGG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Graco Inc. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graco Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Graco Inc. [GGG]

There are presently around 6,744 million, or 87.40% of GGG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GGG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16663247, which is approximately 1.08 of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15125040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $706.49 million in GGG stocks shares; and FIERA CAPITAL CORP, currently with $534.68 million in GGG stock with ownership of nearly 2.75 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Graco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Graco Inc. [NYSE:GGG] by around 7,519,036 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 5,489,911 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 131,366,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,375,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GGG stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,449,732 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,505,825 shares during the same period.