Golub Capital BDC Inc. [GBDC] is -43.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Golub Capital BDC Inc. [NASDAQ: GBDC] loss -1.39% on the last trading session, reaching $10.26 price per share at the time. Golub Capital BDC Inc. represents 133.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.37 billion with the latest information. GBDC stock price has been found in the range of $9.90 to $10.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, GBDC reached a trading volume of 2170944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Golub Capital BDC Inc. [GBDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GBDC shares is $13.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GBDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2018, representing the official price target for Golub Capital BDC Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golub Capital BDC Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62.

Trading performance analysis for GBDC stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc. [GBDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.44. With this latest performance, GBDC shares dropped by -16.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.77 for Golub Capital BDC Inc. [GBDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.17, while it was recorded at 10.66 for the last single week of trading, and 16.98 for the last 200 days.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. [GBDC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golub Capital BDC Inc. [GBDC] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.50 and a Gross Margin at +76.66. Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.99.

Return on Total Capital for GBDC is now -0.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golub Capital BDC Inc. [GBDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.35. Additionally, GBDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.81.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. [GBDC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Golub Capital BDC Inc. posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GBDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Golub Capital BDC Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Golub Capital BDC Inc. [GBDC]

There are presently around 619 million, or 44.52% of GBDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GBDC stocks are: STRS OHIO with ownership of 16290031, which is approximately 2.65 of the company’s market cap and around 4.78% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 2161302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.49 million in GBDC stocks shares; and STEPHENS INC /AR/, currently with $20.55 million in GBDC stock with ownership of nearly 123.97 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golub Capital BDC Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Golub Capital BDC Inc. [NASDAQ:GBDC] by around 16,366,016 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 1,011,486 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 42,065,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,442,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBDC stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,632,510 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 328,196 shares during the same period.