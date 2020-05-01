Goldman lifts Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE: PGRE] loss -1.23% on the last trading session, reaching $9.65 price per share at the time. Paramount Group Inc. represents 225.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.18 billion with the latest information. PGRE stock price has been found in the range of $9.35 to $9.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, PGRE reached a trading volume of 1709451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGRE shares is $14.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Paramount Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Paramount Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on PGRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Group Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGRE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.69.

Trading performance analysis for PGRE stock

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.74. With this latest performance, PGRE shares gained by 9.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.07 for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.78, while it was recorded at 9.10 for the last single week of trading, and 12.61 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Paramount Group Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGRE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]

There are presently around 1,553 million, or 71.80% of PGRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28600009, which is approximately (2.27) of the company’s market cap and around 14.60% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 19882031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $194.25 million in PGRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $133.97 million in PGRE stock with ownership of nearly (2.06) of the company’s market capitalization.

108 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE:PGRE] by around 15,656,003 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 18,781,522 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 124,521,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,959,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGRE stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,019,581 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,292,710 shares during the same period.