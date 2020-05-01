Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] is -39.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [NYSE: FTAI] surged by $0.39 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $12.77 during the day while it closed the day at $11.76. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC stock has also gained 13.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTAI stock has declined by -39.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.86% and lost -39.82% year-on date.

The market cap for FTAI stock reached $1.01 billion, with 85.99 million shares outstanding and 84.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 822.01K shares, FTAI reached a trading volume of 1833425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTAI shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on FTAI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTAI in the course of the last twelve months was 27.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

FTAI stock trade performance evaluation

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.84. With this latest performance, FTAI shares gained by 43.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.65 for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.64, while it was recorded at 11.09 for the last single week of trading, and 15.65 for the last 200 days.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.13 and a Gross Margin at +20.77. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.92.

Return on Total Capital for FTAI is now 2.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.98. Additionally, FTAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] managed to generate an average of $1,830,036 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTAI.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 314 million, or 36.60% of FTAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTAI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3112188, which is approximately (8.48) of the company’s market cap and around 14.50% of the total institutional ownership; AMERICAN ASSETS CAPITAL ADVISERS LLC, holding 3074214 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.95 million in FTAI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $30.73 million in FTAI stock with ownership of nearly 56.65 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [NYSE:FTAI] by around 5,223,298 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 5,306,140 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 17,099,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,629,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTAI stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,121,257 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 672,806 shares during the same period.