Fortive Corporation [FTV] stock Upgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $70

Fortive Corporation [NYSE: FTV] plunged by -$1.55 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $64.50 during the day while it closed the day at $64.00. Fortive Corporation stock has also gained 9.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTV stock has declined by -16.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.56% and lost -16.22% year-on date.

The market cap for FTV stock reached $21.24 billion, with 331.85 million shares outstanding and 295.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, FTV reached a trading volume of 1720038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortive Corporation [FTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTV shares is $69.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Fortive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Fortive Corporation stock. On December 11, 2019, analysts increased their price target for FTV shares from 70 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortive Corporation is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTV in the course of the last twelve months was 19.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

FTV stock trade performance evaluation

Fortive Corporation [FTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.22. With this latest performance, FTV shares gained by 15.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.88 for Fortive Corporation [FTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.82, while it was recorded at 63.72 for the last single week of trading, and 69.57 for the last 200 days.

Fortive Corporation [FTV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fortive Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fortive Corporation [FTV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortive Corporation posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortive Corporation go to 8.34%.

Fortive Corporation [FTV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 18,424 million, or 85.30% of FTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTV stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 41344039, which is approximately (16.41) of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22198660 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in FTV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.39 billion in FTV stock with ownership of nearly 4.23 of the company’s market capitalization.

360 institutional holders increased their position in Fortive Corporation [NYSE:FTV] by around 22,416,242 shares. Additionally, 397 investors decreased positions by around 21,524,612 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 237,123,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 281,064,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTV stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,751,404 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 2,118,530 shares during the same period.